Cloudy, cool and gloomy with fog overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Fog will build overnight
- Gradual warm up into the weekend
- Cold front will cause temps to plummet next week
Cool and cloudy conditions continue into tonight with overnight fog expected to develop. This may lead to poor visibility for the morning commute for some neighborhoods. The sunshine returns in small pockets tomorrow as temperatures gradually warm up to the 80s by the weekend.
This is before the coldest air of the season arrives late on Sunday which will plummet temperatures for most of the next week. We'll be waking up to very cold mornings in the 30s and well below average afternoon highs in the 50s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and cool, fog overnight
Temperature: Low 57ºF
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Fri-YAY: Mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: N/E 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 59ºF
Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Have a great evening!