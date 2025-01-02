Cloudy, cool and gloomy with fog overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Fog will build overnight

Gradual warm up into the weekend

Cold front will cause temps to plummet next week

Cool and cloudy conditions continue into tonight with overnight fog expected to develop. This may lead to poor visibility for the morning commute for some neighborhoods. The sunshine returns in small pockets tomorrow as temperatures gradually warm up to the 80s by the weekend.

This is before the coldest air of the season arrives late on Sunday which will plummet temperatures for most of the next week. We'll be waking up to very cold mornings in the 30s and well below average afternoon highs in the 50s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy and cool, fog overnight

Temperature: Low 57ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Fri-YAY: Mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: N/E 10-15 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Have a great evening!