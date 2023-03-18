Cloudy, breezy, wet and cold this afternoon. Wet and cold conditions will persist through Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Polar high pressure at the surface combined with a series of upper-level disturbances will keep things cloudy, windy, wet and cold over the Coastal Bend through the weekend. The Continental Polar airmass over Texas now will move into the Southern Mississippi Valley by late Monday, returning onshore flow that will relieve the cold. More seasonable conditions will prevail Tuesday through the end of the coming week. Highs in the 50s this weekend will rise to the 60s Monday, then into the 70s and 80s the remainder of the week. Overnight readings in the 40s this weekend will moderate to the 50s and 60s. It will be breezy to windy most of the coming week, first out of the northeast and then from the southeast. Although next week will be generally dry, isolated showers may appear by Friday as a weak cold front arrives. Do not expect a dramatic cool-down from that front, however.