Cloudy, breezy, wet and chilly through the weekend; midweek drying expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cool Polar air is being overrun by low level Gulf and mid level Eastern Pacific moisture to create a damp, chilly Coastal Bend environment that will last into early next week. The chilly, wet scenario was created following a cold front that moves through the region last night being overrun by deep layer moisture and destabilized by an upper-level trough over West Texas. Periods of light to moderate rain with embedded isolated thunderstorms will continue to bring significant precipitation totals across the area into early next week.

Temperatures will remain well below normal for this time of year for several days to come. Expect highs only in the 60s with lows in the 50s under heavy cloud cover and periods of rain. Another disturbance moves through the area early Tuesday, clearing skies and allowing a midweek warm-up into the 70s. A north to northeast wind at 12 to 23 miles an hour will persist through Monday, reinforcing the chilly air. Unfortunately, damp and cool conditions are anticipated for your outdoor Veteran's Day activities tomorrow.

Meantime in the tropics, things are pretty quiet. An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the southwestern Caribbean will move little the next several days and has a low chance of tropical cyclone development. Otherwise, no significant activity is observed, and no tropical threats are anticipated for the Texas coast.

