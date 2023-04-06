Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudy, breezy, rain and cold this afternoon with more thunderstorms expected tonight and Friday.

A stationary front along the Texas coast is focusing Gulf moisture which is being lifted by upper-level instability to induce rain and thunderstorms. More heavy rain is expected tonight and Friday.
Lightning over field
Storyblocks
Strong thunderstorms brought heavy rainfall and vivid lightning overnight.
Lightning over field
Posted at 3:01 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 16:01:26-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A stationary front along the Texas coast is focusing Gulf moisture that is being lifted by upper-level instability to induce rain and thunderstorms. More heavy rain is expected tonight and Friday, with skies clearing for the Easter weekend. Unusually cool air lingers under the dense clouds and drizzle, with thunderstorms regenerating this afternoon to the southwest of the Coastal Bend. Expect more storms to bring significant rainfall tonight and Friday, with additional precipitation of up to 2 inches expected. Temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s this afternoon will not change much tonight before moderating to the middle 60s on Friday. Highs in the 70s over the weekend will warm to the 80s next week. Another disturbance will bring isolated showers Monday and Tuesday, rainfall totals next week will be scant. Tonight's Corpus Christi Hooks home game is in dire jeopardy due to expected rain and lightning.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019