Cloudy, breezy, rain and cold this afternoon with more thunderstorms expected tonight and Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A stationary front along the Texas coast is focusing Gulf moisture that is being lifted by upper-level instability to induce rain and thunderstorms. More heavy rain is expected tonight and Friday, with skies clearing for the Easter weekend. Unusually cool air lingers under the dense clouds and drizzle, with thunderstorms regenerating this afternoon to the southwest of the Coastal Bend. Expect more storms to bring significant rainfall tonight and Friday, with additional precipitation of up to 2 inches expected. Temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s this afternoon will not change much tonight before moderating to the middle 60s on Friday. Highs in the 70s over the weekend will warm to the 80s next week. Another disturbance will bring isolated showers Monday and Tuesday, rainfall totals next week will be scant. Tonight's Corpus Christi Hooks home game is in dire jeopardy due to expected rain and lightning.

