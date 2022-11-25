Cloudy, breezy, cool and wet this afternoon across the Coastal Bend; showers to persist overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper-level storm is bringing heavy snow to West Texas and heavy rain to the Coastal Plains. Rain ends overnight, leaving a fair and mild conditions through the weekend, with more showers midweek. The cold front associated with the upper-level storm has brought slightly cooler air to the region, clearing skies will allow afternoon readings into the 60s and 70s for the next several days. Overnight readings will be generally in the 50s. A second cold front late Wednesday will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, while warm and humid air riding over the cool Gulf waters will result in sea fog Monday night and early Tuesday.

