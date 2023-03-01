Cloudy, breezy and very mild early Wednesday; Coastal Bend stays windy/warm through Thursday. Cooler Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Humid and warm onshore flow is keeping Coastal Bend temperatures well above normal through Thursday, but a strong cold front will bring windy, cool and dry conditions Thursday night and Friday. In fact, the anticipated very windy and dry conditions have prompted a Fire Weather Watch for Thursday night and early Friday. Also, with the strong cold front arriving just after sunset Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a marginal to slight risk of severe thunderstorms across northern Coastal Bend counties Thursday evening. Still, most of the area will miss out on significant rainfall, so the ongoing drought worsens. No additional cold fronts are expected over the next seven days. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s today and Thursday with drop to the 70s Friday through the weekend, then return to the 80s again early next week. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. The strong onshore flow will gust in excess of 30 miles an hour through Thursday, then shift to the northwest with the frontal passage Thursday night into early Friday. Expect lighter winds by midday Friday.

