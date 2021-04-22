Cloudy, breezy and humid with scattered showers tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A developing Spring storm system threatens severe thunderstorms over a large swath of Texas on Friday, including the northern Coastal Bend.

Dry air and above normal temperatures sweep into the region over the weekend, but another disturbance will bring a chance of thunderstorms again Tuesday night.

Temperatures will remain a bit above normal, with highs from the middle 80s to lower 90s, while lows linger from the middle 60s to lower 70s. The highest risk of severe weather will be across the northern Coastal Bend Friday mid- to late-afternoon, with the primary risk large hail and damaging straight-line winds.

At this time, the thunderstorm potential for Tuesday night does not appear to be severe.