Cloudy, breezy and humid with areas of fog early today; windy and very warm this afternoon; colder tonight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Morning fog gives way to afternoon heat today, with elevated fire danger from late today into early Friday. Expect isolated showers along a cold front early this evening, followed by strong offshore winds. A Small Craft Advisory today may be followed with a Gale Warning overnight into early Friday. Any rainfall will be modest and fleeting, although northern counties remain under a Marginal Risk for severe storms this evening. Much cooler conditions will prevail Friday through Sunday, with lower humidity and temperatures returning to near normal. The weather pattern settles down for the coming several days, with no significant rainfall and gradually warming temperatures. Highs today will range from the 80s along the coast to near 100 inland, then drop off to the lower to middle 80s for the remainder of the week to come. Overnight readings will be in the 50s this weekend, moderating to the 60s next week.