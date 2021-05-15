Cloudy, Breezy and Humid; Strong Thunderstorms Possible Overnight and Again Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Abundant Gulf moisture is keeping cloudy and humid conditions over the Coastal Bend this afternoon, but the first in a series of upper level disturbances will bring overnight thunderstorms. Additional strong storms Sunday will result in heavy rainfall. Much more rain is expected through the week. High resolution atmospheric models suggest initial thunderstorms will remain northwest of the Coastal Bend overnight, with additional storms forming from Beeville and Corpus Christi to Kingsville Sunday morning. Heavy rainfall is possible later in the day on your Sunday. After a quiet Monday, a major storm system moving out of the Intermountain West will bring powerful waves of instability through the region, inducing very heavy rainfall that may bring flooding. The greatest threat appears to be Wednesday through Thursday, with more isolated activity Friday and Saturday. As we move closer to the situation in time, we can be more specific as to the threat area and the magnitude of the heavy rainfall. Meantime, extensive cloud cover will hold afternoon temperatures to the middle 80s, with lows in the middle 70s. Persistent east southeast winds will keep rip current threats at moderate to high levels for the next several days.