Cloudy, breezy and cool with patches of light rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Arctic high pressure over the Northern and Central Plains will shift into the Eastern U.S. during the next two days. That transition will allow the Coastal Bend to gradually warm through the week. Return flow late in the week and through the weekend will send afternoon temperatures well into the 80s. That steady southeasterly breeze will increase Gulf moisture enough for stray showers Friday and Saturday as a weak disturbance moves across the region. Still, overnight readings will dip into the lower to middle 40s tonight and Wednesday night before southeasterly flow brings moderating temperatures.

Rainfall today has been scant, at less than a tenth of an inch, and will be meager on Friday and Saturday as well. Gardeners, farmers and ranchers will need to irrigate as though no rain has fallen. Meantime, a Small Craft Advisory will remain in place through Wednesday, with strong northerly winds kicking up 5 to 9 foot seas along with choppy to rough bays. Water temperature in the coastal waters is hovering in the upper 50s.

The Tropical Atlantic and Eastern Pacific Basins remain moderately active with sea surface temperatures and ocean heat content more like August than late October. Tropical Storm Pilar lingers off the western coast of Central America and will begin a westerly motion over the next few days. In the Caribbean Sea, Disturbance 97L has a moderate chance of tropical cyclone development as it progresses westward through the week. This system appears to be headed toward Central America. There remain no tropical threats to the Texas coast.