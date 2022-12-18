Watch Now
Cloudy, breezy and cool today; light rain showers tonight through Monday. When does Arctic air arrive?

Cool polar air lingers across South Texas, but a coastal trough is pulling Gulf moisture into the region ahead of an upper-level disturbance. The combination will bring showers tonight and Monday.
Dale Nelson
Expect rainy conditions tonight and Monday.
Posted at 2:52 PM, Dec 18, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With polar air in place across South Texas, a developing coastal trough is pulling Gulf moisture into the region ahead of an upper-level disturbance. The combination will bring showers tonight and Monday. Tuesday through Thursday will remain partly to mostly cloudy and cool, but an Arctic front will dive through the region Thursday afternoon. That system will drive temperatures deep into the 20s both Friday and Saturday mornings, with daytime temperatures holding in the middle 30s Friday. While no significant precipitation is expected with the Arctic air, wind chill values will be in the teens to lower 20s. Highs will be in the 60s through Thursday, then reach only the middle 30s Friday and lower 40s Saturday. A hard freeze is likely Friday morning and again Saturday morning. Plan on wrapping external plumbing, bringing tender plants indoors, keeping your pets warm and watching out for folks who cannot adequately care for themselves.

