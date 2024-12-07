Cloudy, breezy and cool this weekend; keep your umbrella and coats handy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Polar air being overridden by upper level instability will maintain a cloudy, cool and showery Coastal Bend environment this weekend. Temperatures rise quickly on Monday, then tumble quickly behind a Tuesday cold front. No additional rainfall is expected until Friday, when an upper level low traverses the region. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s except lower 80s on Monday, Low will be in the 50s, dropping to the 30s and 40s later this coming week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloud, cool and showery this weekend but rainfall will be less than a quarter inch

Gusty northeast winds today will abate on Sunday

Expect a brief warm up Monday, followed by colder air Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Cloudy, breezy and cool with a few rain showers

Temperature:

High in the lower 60s

Winds:

Northeast 13 to 24 mph

Tonight:

Cloudy and cool with isolated rain showers

Temperature:

Low in the lower 50s

Winds:

Northwest 5 to 10 mph

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers, mainly before noon

Temperature:

High in the upper 60s

Winds:

SOuth to southwest 4 to 8 mph

Marine conditions will be dicey today with choppy bays and 3 to 6 foot seas, but will improve considerably Sunday.