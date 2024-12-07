Cloudy, breezy and cool this weekend; keep your umbrella and coats handy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Polar air being overridden by upper level instability will maintain a cloudy, cool and showery Coastal Bend environment this weekend. Temperatures rise quickly on Monday, then tumble quickly behind a Tuesday cold front. No additional rainfall is expected until Friday, when an upper level low traverses the region. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s except lower 80s on Monday, Low will be in the 50s, dropping to the 30s and 40s later this coming week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cloud, cool and showery this weekend but rainfall will be less than a quarter inch
- Gusty northeast winds today will abate on Sunday
- Expect a brief warm up Monday, followed by colder air Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Cloudy, breezy and cool with a few rain showers
Temperature:
High in the lower 60s
Winds:
Northeast 13 to 24 mph
Tonight:
Cloudy and cool with isolated rain showers
Temperature:
Low in the lower 50s
Winds:
Northwest 5 to 10 mph
Sunday:
Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers, mainly before noon
Temperature:
High in the upper 60s
Winds:
SOuth to southwest 4 to 8 mph
Marine conditions will be dicey today with choppy bays and 3 to 6 foot seas, but will improve considerably Sunday.