Cloudy, breezy and cool conditions blanket Coastal Bend this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's cloudy and cool this weekend over the Coastal Bend, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Expect rain Sunday night and Monday, with another system bringing midweek rains, and yet another yielding rain toward the end of the week. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, with lows in the 40s. Gulf moisture overrunning a dome of polar air is bringing a thick deck of clouds this weekend, and by Sunday night a vigorous upper level disturbance will induce rain and thunderstorms that will traverse the region through late Monday. Expect more showers Wednesday, followed by a good chance of rain Thursday and Friday. Look for fair skies next weekend.

