Cloudy, breezy and cold with stray showers over the Coastal Bend. Milder with rain chances Sunday and Monday.

High pressure is building across the Coastal Bend this afternoon, gradually ending light rain showers. Cloudy, breezy and cold conditions today will moderate Sunday ahead of a wet weather system.
mostly cloudy through weekend; a bit milder Sunday with rain coming back Sunday night.
Posted at 3:10 PM, Dec 17, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure building across the Coastal Bend this afternoon is gradually ending light rain showers. Saturday's cloudy, breezy and cold conditions will moderate Sunday ahead of a wet weather system. A strong upper-level disturbance will pull abundant Gulf moisture into the region by Sunday evening, then generate widespread rain and a few thunderstorms Sunday night through late Monday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy and cool conditions Tuesday through Thursday.

The first dose of pure Arctic air arrives in the Coastal Bend late Thursday. It will send temperatures well below freezing by sunrise Friday, and hold daytime temperatures in the 40s both Friday and Saturday. Another hard freeze is expected Saturday morning. Highs early in the week will be in the lower 60s, with overnight temperatures dipping into the 40s and 50s.

