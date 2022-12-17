Cloudy, breezy and cold with stray showers over the Coastal Bend. Milder with rain chances Sunday and Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure building across the Coastal Bend this afternoon is gradually ending light rain showers. Saturday's cloudy, breezy and cold conditions will moderate Sunday ahead of a wet weather system. A strong upper-level disturbance will pull abundant Gulf moisture into the region by Sunday evening, then generate widespread rain and a few thunderstorms Sunday night through late Monday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy and cool conditions Tuesday through Thursday.

The first dose of pure Arctic air arrives in the Coastal Bend late Thursday. It will send temperatures well below freezing by sunrise Friday, and hold daytime temperatures in the 40s both Friday and Saturday. Another hard freeze is expected Saturday morning. Highs early in the week will be in the lower 60s, with overnight temperatures dipping into the 40s and 50s.

