Cloudy and windy through tonight, stray showers Thursday then scattered thunderstorms for your weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Look for stray showers Thursday then scattered thunderstorms this weekend. A late Sunday cold front ushers in a clear and cool start to the work week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cloudy, windy and very mild overnight
- Stray showers, mainly northern Coastal Bend, on Thursday
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Cloudy, windy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the lower 60s
Winds:
South southeast 17 to 33 mph
Thursday :
Mostly cloudy with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 14 mph
Friday:
Partly cloudy, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 26 mph
For your weekend Big Game outdoor plans, make sure to have a Plan B for the indoor alternative, in case of rain.