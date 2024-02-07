Cloudy and windy through tonight, stray showers Thursday then scattered thunderstorms for your weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Look for stray showers Thursday then scattered thunderstorms this weekend. A late Sunday cold front ushers in a clear and cool start to the work week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloudy, windy and very mild overnight

Stray showers, mainly northern Coastal Bend, on Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy, windy and mild

Temperature:

Low in the lower 60s

Winds:

South southeast 17 to 33 mph

Thursday :

Mostly cloudy with stray showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Friday:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 13 to 26 mph

For your weekend Big Game outdoor plans, make sure to have a Plan B for the indoor alternative, in case of rain.