Cloudy and wet weekend with a brief warm up next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! Layer up if you plan on heading out to La Posada or Art Walk.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 12 a.m. for our local bays and 6 a.m. Saturday for the near-shore Gulf waters

Warm up over the weekend

Strong cold front next week

Stray to isolated showers expected tonight into the weekend. Conditions will continue to be damp, cloudy and windy. Moisture will build over the weekend, gradually increasing our temperatures back to the 60s and eventually the 80s by Monday. A strong cold front will cool us back down to the 60s with morning temps as low as the 30s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Overcast, breezy, chilly, and damp

Temperature: Low 50ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Cloudy, chilly, and wet

Temperature: High 61ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Cool and wet

Temperature: Low 50ºF

Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Have a good evening!