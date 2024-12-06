Cloudy and wet weekend with a brief warm up next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! Layer up if you plan on heading out to La Posada or Art Walk.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 12 a.m. for our local bays and 6 a.m. Saturday for the near-shore Gulf waters
- Warm up over the weekend
- Strong cold front next week
Stray to isolated showers expected tonight into the weekend. Conditions will continue to be damp, cloudy and windy. Moisture will build over the weekend, gradually increasing our temperatures back to the 60s and eventually the 80s by Monday. A strong cold front will cool us back down to the 60s with morning temps as low as the 30s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Overcast, breezy, chilly, and damp
Temperature: Low 50ºF
Winds: NNE 15-25 mph
Saturday: Cloudy, chilly, and wet
Temperature: High 61ºF
Winds: NNE 15-25 mph
Saturday night: Cool and wet
Temperature: Low 50ºF
Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Have a good evening!