Cloudy and murky with showers/t'storms off-and-on this week before more significant t'storms next weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Cloudy skies and very humid conditions failed to produce significant rainfall Sunday, and despite the continued heat and humidity this week only isolated thunderstorms are expected before meaningful rainfall returns this coming weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

It will remain mostly cloudy, very warm and humid this week

Rainfall totals will be modest from isolated showers and thunderstorms

Confidence is high for significant rain from thunderstorms Friday and Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with isolated showers

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

East southeast 10 to 15 mph

Monday:

Partly cloudy and very warm with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 16 mph

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 22 mph

Bad-hair days will prevail with high levels of humidity and breezy to windy conditions, but umbrellas won't be mandatory until Friday night and Saturday...just in time for Buc Days.