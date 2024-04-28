Cloudy and murky with showers/t'storms off-and-on this week before more significant t'storms next weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Cloudy skies and very humid conditions failed to produce significant rainfall Sunday, and despite the continued heat and humidity this week only isolated thunderstorms are expected before meaningful rainfall returns this coming weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- It will remain mostly cloudy, very warm and humid this week
- Rainfall totals will be modest from isolated showers and thunderstorms
- Confidence is high for significant rain from thunderstorms Friday and Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with isolated showers
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 15 mph
Monday:
Partly cloudy and very warm with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 16 mph
Tuesday:
Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 22 mph
Bad-hair days will prevail with high levels of humidity and breezy to windy conditions, but umbrellas won't be mandatory until Friday night and Saturday...just in time for Buc Days.