Cloudy and mild with areas of light rain this morning; expect scattered showers and thunderstorms today.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Frontal convergence and a humid, unstable air mass will allow scattered thunderstorms Tuesday and numerous storms Thursday; otherwise, generally fair and seasonable conditions can be expected for the coming week. Gulf moisture lifting over a frontal boundary is creating cloudy skies with light rain early this morning, while an upper air disturbance will bring scattered thunderstorms for your daytime on Tuesday. After a partly cloudy, breezy and warm day Wednesday, a morning cold front Thursday will induce numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some storms both today and Thursday may become marginally severe, with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. Another cold front arrives late Friday, but with little to no Gulf moisture available will not produce any rainfall. Highs during the upcoming week will be in the lower to middle 80s, except upper 70s on Saturday. Sunrise temperatures will hold in the 60s, except upper 50s on Sunday. Look for breezy conditions today and Wednesday. Rainfall totals should be less than a half-inch both today and again on Thursday.

