Cloudy and humid with isolated thundershowers today

CORPUS CHRISTI — A weak cold front has moved just south of the Coastal Bend this morning, but remains close by and will result in plenty of cloud coverage in the short-term forecast and also keep the potential for isolated showers and thundershowers.

We remain in a very damp airmass with mild to warm mornings and very warm to hot afternoons, despite cloud coverage. This will change on late Friday and into Saturday morning as a moderately strong cold front sweeps South Texas and will bring one of the final doses of cooler and drier temperatures.

Rain chances over the next several days will be best today through Saturday. Accumulations are still forecast to be on the low end and average a few tenths up to a half inch under the heavier rainfall activity. The heaviest rainfall totals will be far to our north and east.

Today: Cloudy, warm and muggy with isolated showers and thundershowers…High: 81…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH and gusting.

Tonight: Cloudy, humid and damp with more mist/fog…Low: 71…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Friday: Mainly cloudy, some sun with a few isolated showers…High: 84…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Cold front arrives early with cooler temps and strong wind, isolated showers, remaining cloudy and much cooler…High: 70…Wind: NNE 15-25 MPH and gusting.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, unseasonably cool and still breezy…High: 67…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Slightly milder, still cool and mainly cool with some coastal showers possible…High: 71…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: More sunshine, milder…High: 76…Wind: NE 10-15 MPH.

Keep the umbrella handy and have a great day! Here’s to getting some raindrops in your yard!

