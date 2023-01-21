Cloudy and cool with a few light showers today; clearing and cold overnight, then sunny and mild on Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A coastal low and weak upper-level instability brought cloudy and cool conditions with only light showers to the Coastal Bend on Saturday. A cold front tonight will clear skies, leading to a sunny and mild Sunday. A major upper-level storm system will move out of the Southern Rockies and into the Southern Plains Monday, inducing strong onshore winds gusting in excess of 35 mph. The added atmospheric moisture content will set the stage for showers and a few thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday. Another cold front arrives early Tuesday afternoon, ushering very dry continental air into the region on northwest winds gusting to 40 mph. The result will be dangerously elevated fire weather conditions. The winds stay high overnight and diminish slightly on Wednesday. The rest of the work week will be fair and cool as dry continental Polar hovers over the State. Look for daytime temperatures generally in the 60s throughout the week, with overnight readings in the 50s and 40s. Rainfall totals Monday night through Tuesday will be a quarter to a half inch, greatest along the coastal regions.

