Cloudy and cool overnight, rain chances return Wednesday night and again Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Showers and thunderstorms with significant rainfall will pelt the Coastal Bend Wednesday night and Thursday, then more rain chances return early next week along with cooler air.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cloudy and cool tonight; still cloudy and coolish Wednesday with a few showers
- Thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday will drop substantial rainfall
- Fair and warm through the coming weekend
- More storms next Monday night and early Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Cloudy and cool
Temperature:
Low in the lower 60s
Winds:
East southeast 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday
Cloudy and breezy with isolated afternoon showers
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 21 mph
Wednesday Night and Thursday:
Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms likely
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s; high near 80
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest Thursday afternoon
Rainfall totals well in excess of an inch can be expected Wednesday night and Thursday, with more rain coming early next week.