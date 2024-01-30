Cloudy and cool night ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! After another gorgeous day in the Coastal Bend, temperatures will once again drop as we head into the evening hours.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Another night with cool temperatures in the 40s
- Small chance for patchy fog overnight that could carry over early tomorrow morning
- Showers still possible to begin the weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies.
Temperature: Low 47ºF
Winds: SE at 5 to 10 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies with fewer pockets of sunshine.
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph
Thursday: Partly sunny skies.
Temperature: High 77ºF
Winds: SE at 5 - 15 mph
Have a good night!