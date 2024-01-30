Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudy and cool night ahead

More clouds will build this evening along with a chance for some patchy fog to develop overnight
Sunset on the Nueces River by Connie Beeson Black
Connie Beeson Black
Sunset on the Nueces River by Connie Beeson Black
Sunset on the Nueces River by Connie Beeson Black
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 17:31:50-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! After another gorgeous day in the Coastal Bend, temperatures will once again drop as we head into the evening hours.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Another night with cool temperatures in the 40s
  • Small chance for patchy fog overnight that could carry over early tomorrow morning
  • Showers still possible to begin the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies.
Temperature: Low 47ºF
Winds: SE at 5 to 10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies with fewer pockets of sunshine.
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny skies.
Temperature: High 77ºF
Winds: SE at 5 - 15 mph

Have a good night!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019