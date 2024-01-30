Cloudy and cool night ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! After another gorgeous day in the Coastal Bend, temperatures will once again drop as we head into the evening hours.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Another night with cool temperatures in the 40s

Small chance for patchy fog overnight that could carry over early tomorrow morning

Showers still possible to begin the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies.

Temperature: Low 47ºF

Winds: SE at 5 to 10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies with fewer pockets of sunshine.

Temperature: High 73ºF

Winds: N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny skies.

Temperature: High 77ºF

Winds: SE at 5 - 15 mph

Have a good night!