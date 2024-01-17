Cloudy and cold again today; warmer Thursday before turning colder late week; heavy rain possible next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Arctic cold is abating, but after a mild Thursday another cold front chills us Friday and Saturday. Be ready for heavy rainfall next week, however.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Not as cold tonight and warmer on Thursday

A Friday daybreak cold front will plunge temperatures and bring strong winds

Strong thunderstorms with heavy rainfall expected Monday through Wednesday of next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and cool with light winds.

Temperature:

Low in the middle 40s

Winds:

Light and variable

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny, breezy and milder

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

South southwest 10 to 21 mph

Friday:

Mostly sunny but windy and much colder

Temperature:

High in the middle 50s

Winds:

North northeast 17 to 33 mph

A light freeze is possible Saturday morning; otherwise, no additional freezing temperatures through next week.