Cloudy and breezy with drizzle, light rain dampen Coastal Bend this Good Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A warm front and shallow Gulf moisture lead to a cloudy, drizzly and showery afternoon for the Coastal Bend this Good Friday.

Expect more heat and humidity this weekend, with heat indices over 100 degrees.

A Monday morning cold front will bring isolated showers; the only rainfall this coming week.

The mercury will surge deep into the 80s each afternoon, with overnight readings from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Cumulative rainfall totals will not exceed a tenth of an inch, so the extreme-to-exceptional drought continues over the region.