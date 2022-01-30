Clouds returned quickly today to the Coastal Bend ahead of impending rain, storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Clouds and mild temperatures close out a generally fair weekend for the Coastal Bend ahead of a vigorous upper level disturbance that promises significant rainfall on Monday. Heavy rain is possible along the middle Texas coast before skies clear for Tuesday. Rain and much colder follow late Wednesday night, and you can expect a cold rain on Thursday with wind chills in the teens and twenties both Thursday and Friday. Some mixed precipitation is possible Friday night and early Saturday, and a freeze is expected both Friday and Saturday mornings. Otherwise, highs will begin the week in the 70s before tumbling into the 50s and 40s Wednesday through Saturday, with lows in the 50s Monday through Wednesday before the cold air arrives the second half of the week.

