Clouds, mild temperatures, rush back into Coastal Bend to start week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a bitterly cold end to last week, this week will begin with comparatively mild conditions. An upper level disturbance will draw Gulf moisture into the region and produce a cloudy Sunday modest amounts of rain tonight through early Monday. Otherwise, no significant rainfall is expected, and temperatures will be near normal. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday, then warm to the 60s and 70s the rest of the week. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. No freezing or frozen precipitation is expected.

