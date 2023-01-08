Clouds linger along the coast, but fair, dry and mild conditions prevail inland after a showery night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Showers and thunderstorms stayed mainly north of the Coastal Bend overnight, leaving scant rainfall totals here. An upper-level disturbance will return rain chances to the area for Monday, but precipitation totals again will be modest. Expect warmer and breezy conditions Tuesday and Wednesday, with morning fog Wednesday and again Thursday. Another cold front sweeps through the region early Thursday; however, moisture will be insufficient to generate any meaningful rainfall. Cooler, drier air will predominate for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Expect afternoon temperatures in the 70s to near 80 (warmest midweek), with overnight readings in the 40s and 50s, except lower 60s on Wednesday. Onshore flow will have southerly winds gusting near 30 mph on Wednesday.