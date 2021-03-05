Clouds, Few Showers and Warm this Afternoon; Clearing and Cooler Tonight and for Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —A late Friday cold front will bring cooler and drier air for the weekend, with painfully little rain to ease parched fields. While the expected fair skies and warming temperatures are ideal for Spring Break celebrations, the February freeze left dead vegetation that can fuel brush- and wildfires. Dry, windy conditions this weekend may pose an increasing fire threat. On a few sprinkles dotted the region Friday ahead of the front, so soils and vegetation remain dry. After slightly below normal temperatures over the weekend, the mercury will rise to above normal next week and, despite increasing humidity, no rain will fall as winds increase across the region. East to southeast wind gusts will exceed 20 mph each day. Highs will be in the upper 60s over the weekend and rise through the 70s during the work week. Lows in the 50s over the weekend will rise to the 60s next week.