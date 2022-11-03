Clouds, cool temperatures, and evening fog dominate Coastal Bend today; more heat and onshore breezes Thursday

Onshore flow returned to the Coastal Bend to keep a layer of low clouds across the region; expected more sun and heat Thursday and Friday, with a cold front Friday night to bring thunderstorms.

Do not expect significant temperature changes with the Friday night cold front, but much drier air in its wake will make for the upcoming weekend.

Meantime, afternoon temperatures return to the 80s as a south southeasterly breeze gusts to near 30 mph both Thursday and Friday.

By Monday, moisture quickly returns to the area, allowing isolated showers both Monday and Tuesday as the remnant moisture from Hurricane Lisa works northward into our area.

