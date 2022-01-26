Clouds and rain chances return ahead of another front Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Surface-based high pressure will be reinforcing the area today and essentially will help to keep the cool air that we have in place for a little while longer.

Hopefully you enjoyed some of the late day sunshine that we got yesterday, which was very nice to see, because cloud coverage will be back in the area all the way through the early part of the weekend; and even then, it won’t last long.

We have a couple of opportunities for some rainfall, that could lead to around half an inch to an inch of rain through early next week. The first will come late tomorrow afternoon in advance of another cold front that will arrive Friday morning. Showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will be possible as the frontal boundary moves into the area early Friday and will be numerous to widespread across the region.

As the front pushes offshore, high pressure will build in, so we’ll begin the day with temperatures dropping, very windy conditions and the rainfall, but by the afternoon we’ll be looking at clearing skies with highs in the 50s and some sunshine.

This will lead a cold Saturday morning in the 30s for many along with plenty of afternoon sunshine Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Enjoy the day because it will be nice and pleasant.

By Sunday afternoon, the clouds will slowly be on the rise and a few isolated to scattered showers will move in ahead of a disturbance that will move through northern parts of the state, and this is our next opportunity for rainfall. Early Monday looks like scattered showers and storms in the area, but again tapering off by late in the day.

Temperatures will moderate with more of a southeasterly wind beginning Saturday and highs by early next week will be in the low 70s.

Today: Mainly cloudy, breezy and cool; small craft advisories posted for the nearshore and offshore waters…High: 63…Wind: NE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy and stuffy…Low: 49…Wind: NE 6-12 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy and less wind with a few isolated showers later in the day…High: 61…Wind: NE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Cold front arrives early with likely to numerous showers and storms; clearing later in the day with windy and cooler conditions…High: 57…Wind: N 15-30 MPH and gusting.

Saturday: Beautiful day in the forecast with lots of sunshine, light winds and cool temperatures…High: 62…Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly sunny for most of the day, milder; increase clouds and a few isolated showers by late evening…High: 70…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Monday: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers; windy…High: 71…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

