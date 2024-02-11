Clearing, windy and colder tonight; mild and dry Monday through Wednesday, then rain and storms late week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Clear, dry air followed a Sunday cold front into the Coastal Bend, with seasonable temperatures through midweek. Expect stormy conditions Thursday through Saturday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Temperatures will plunge tonight, with wind chills into the 30s and 40s by daybreak Monday
- Dry and seasonable conditions through midweek
- Significant rainfall expected with a disturbance Thursday through early Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Clear, windy and colder
Temperature:
Low in the middle 40s
Winds:
North northwest 15 to 28 mph
Monday:
Sunny but windy and cool
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
North northwest 15 to 28 mph
Tuesday:
Sunny and mild
Temperature:
High near 70
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph
Most of the weekend rains stay well north of the Coastal Bend; that will not be the case late this week.