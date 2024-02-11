Clearing, windy and colder tonight; mild and dry Monday through Wednesday, then rain and storms late week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Clear, dry air followed a Sunday cold front into the Coastal Bend, with seasonable temperatures through midweek. Expect stormy conditions Thursday through Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures will plunge tonight, with wind chills into the 30s and 40s by daybreak Monday

Dry and seasonable conditions through midweek

Significant rainfall expected with a disturbance Thursday through early Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Clear, windy and colder

Temperature:

Low in the middle 40s

Winds:

North northwest 15 to 28 mph

Monday:

Sunny but windy and cool

Temperature:

High in the middle 60s

Winds:

North northwest 15 to 28 mph

Tuesday:

Sunny and mild

Temperature:

High near 70

Winds:

East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Most of the weekend rains stay well north of the Coastal Bend; that will not be the case late this week.