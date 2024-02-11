Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Clearing, windy and colder tonight; mild and dry Monday through Wednesday, then rain and storms late week

A cold front swept through the Coastal Bend earlier today and temperatures will plunge into the 40s early Monday. Expect dry weather through midweek but significant rain Thursday through Saturday.
Windy and Warm Spring Break Week
KRIS
Clear, windy and colder tonight; fair and mild on Monday
Windy and Warm Spring Break Week
Posted at 3:00 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 17:00:57-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Clear, dry air followed a Sunday cold front into the Coastal Bend, with seasonable temperatures through midweek. Expect stormy conditions Thursday through Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Temperatures will plunge tonight, with wind chills into the 30s and 40s by daybreak Monday
  • Dry and seasonable conditions through midweek
  • Significant rainfall expected with a disturbance Thursday through early Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Clear, windy and colder
Temperature:
Low in the middle 40s
Winds:
North northwest 15 to 28 mph

Monday:
Sunny but windy and cool
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
North northwest 15 to 28 mph

Tuesday:
Sunny and mild
Temperature:
High near 70
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Most of the weekend rains stay well north of the Coastal Bend; that will not be the case late this week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019