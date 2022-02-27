Clearing skies, lower humidity and lighter winds mean a cold Monday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a dreary, damp and cold weekend the Coastal Bend will enjoy fair skies and temperatures warming to near normal this week. First, a cold Monday morning will bring a freeze to northern Coastal Bend residents. Upper level high pressure will preclude rain chances for the next seven days. Skies are clearing tonight and winds becoming lighter as surface high pressure builds over the region. That will allow temperatures near 30 degrees by daybreak from Refugio west to Beeville, with middle 30s elsewhere. Winds become breezy from the east, and then southeast, as the week progresses to allow a gradual warming trend under fair skies. Look for highs in the 60s and 70s, with lower 80s by Saturday. Lows warm from the 40s to the lower 60s.

