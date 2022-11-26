Clear, windy and much drier today across Coastal Bend; cool nights and mild afternoons through Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure swept into the Coastal Bend early today, clearing skies and pushing westerly winds over 30 mph. Expect wind to lessen overnight, leaving Sunday morning temperatures in the 40s. Mostly fair and mild conditions will persist through Monday, but onshore flow will return Gulf moisture late Monday. With warm and humid air traversing cool Gulf waters, sea fog will develop and linger Monday night through daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures warm to above normal briefly on Tuesday ahead of a Wednesday cold front. That front will bring isolated showers and return daytime temperatures to the 60s and 70s for the rest of the coming week. Overnight readings will be in the 50s and 60s. Another chance of rain is anticipated next Saturday as a warm front glides across the region.

