Clear skies this evening will give way to increasing overnight clouds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front that finally worked its way offshore early today has given a sunny, breezy and dry afternoon to the Coastal Bend, but Gulf moisture returns overnight to bring coastal fog to the area. Another very warm afternoon is expected Sunday ahead of a complex of surface and upper air features that will support increasing rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Showers taper off midweek, leaving a partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid environment Thursday through Saturday. Total rainfall accumulations should be generally less than a half inch. Afternoon temperatures ease back into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday behind another cold front, but overnight readings remain in the middle 60s to lower 70s. It will be breezy to windy Monday through Thursday, with gusts to 30 mph at times.