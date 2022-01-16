Clear skies and low humidity accompany light wind for a Coastal Bend Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry high pressure over the Southern Plains continues to bring clear skies and mild temperatures, and with light wind and low humidity another cold night is in store. The high will move east early in the week, returning warmer and more humid conditions to the Coastal Bend. A cold front midweek will bring cold rain Thursday through the weekend. The front arrives Wednesday evening and will be associated with a complex upper level system. It will draw abundant subtropical moisture over very cold air, sustaining good rain chances from Thursday through Saturday. Skies will clear and temperatures moderate by Sunday. Expect highs in the 70s to lower 80s, chilling to the 50s Thursday through Sunday. Lows in the 40s and 50s will dip into the 30s Thursday through Sunday.

