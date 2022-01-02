Clear skies accompany a howling north wind and wintry chill for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — An Arctic high over North Texas is bringing winter's chill to the Coastal Bend today with north winds gusting to 40 mph, holding temperatures to the lower 50s with a freeze warning tonight. Look for a slow warm up through midweek, followed by a cold front on Thursday and scattered showers next weekend. Fair to partly cloudy skies will prevail through the work week with no precipitation, with isolated to scattered showers developing over the weekend in response to increasing southwesterly flow in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Tuesday through Sunday, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

