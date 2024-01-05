Fair through the weekend but a windy and dry fire hazard for Monday and Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than an inch of rain fell over coastal South Texas last night, and stray showers are expected again early Monday. Strong winds and low humidity will mean elevated fire danger Monday and Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the ample rains of last night did not fall in our watershed, so lake levels continue to fall, and we are nearing Stage 2 water restrictions. Additional showers in the predawn hours Monday will be stray to isolated and deposit less than 1/10 of an inch of rain.

Meanwhile, temperatures will not stray too far from normal over the next week, although Monday will be more spring-like. Plan on highs in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s, except for lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s for your Monday.

The major weather story for the coming week will be elevated fire danger. After a strong cold front sweeps through the Coastal Bend Monday afternoon, a north northwest wind of 25 to 45 miles an hour will usher very dry polar air into the region. The combination of high wind and relative humidity below 20 percent will mean elevated fire danger that may prompt Red Flag Warnings.

Also, the high winds likely will necessitate Gale Warnings for the Coastal Waters.

Winds will subside and humidity increase by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.