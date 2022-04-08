Clear, cool, calm and dry this morning; sunny and mild this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure overhead will bring a sunny and dry Friday, with increasing windiness returning the fire threat this weekend. Weak upper level instability and increasing humidity lead to shower chances for Tuesday. Temperatures rise to above normal again next week. The dome of high pressure bringing pleasant weather for today moves into the Gulf of Mexico and brings humidity back into the area later this weekend. Increasing winds have prompted a fire weather watch for Saturday, and an elevated fire threat will persist into early next week. Look for a weak upper level disturbance to induce a few showers late Tuesday. Highs will be in the 80s to lower 90s, with lows in the 60s to lower 70s, except upper 50s tonight.

