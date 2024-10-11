Clear and mild with light winds into early next week: some aurora and comet viewing?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Spectacular weekend weather for South Texas as high pressure brings low humidity, mild mornings and warm but dry afternoons. Winds will remain light and generally from the east southeast. Clear skies will allow idea viewing for aurora tonight and a weekend evening treat of Comet ATLAS. Increasing humidity and instability returns to the region as a warm front combines with mid-level instability and deep Gulf moisture to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night through Friday. The rain is especially needed, as combined lake levels are down to 22.9%.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Clear nights anbd sunny days through early next week

Great evenings for astronomical viewing

Rain chances return late next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Clear and mild with light wind

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

Light southeast

Tomorrow:

Sunny, warm and dry.

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

Southeast 6 to 9 mph

Sunday:

Sunny and warm with low humidity

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

Southeast 6 to 9 mph

Beach conditions are improving, with Coastal Flood Advisories discontinuing at 7 am Saturday and rip current risk at moderate levels. There will remain debris on the beach and please take care when getting into the surf.