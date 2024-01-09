Clear and cold tonight, midweek warmup; Arctic cold arrives early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Strong southerly winds will bring a quick warmup Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front early on Friday, then much colderair with a deep freeze risk arrives early next week.

The temperature roller coaster continues this week, with a return to afternoons in the 70s midweek before a Friday morning cold front takes us back to the 60s Friday and Saturday. The first true Arctic cold front of the winter arrives early Monday, so be ready for a hard freeze by Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the lower 50s Monday and the middle 40s on Tuesday.

Windy conditions will prevail for the next few days. A south wind at 15 to 30 miles an hour will bring warmth and humidity back into the Coastal Bend Wednesday and Thursday. That wind will shift to the northwest on Friday before abating over the weekend.

Little to no precipitation is expected for the next seven days, although isolated showers will dot the region early Monday as the Arctic airmass dives into the area. Less than 1/10 of an inch of rain is expected.

