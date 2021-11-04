Chilly, overcast and windy today with showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our well-advertised cold front has made its way into the Coastal Bend bringing some much cooler temperatures and some rainfall.

Though many of us have received less than a half inch of rain, there were some areas to our west and inland that received around 2-3 inches over the last 24 hours. Hebbronville is one of those areas that received more than 3 inches of rainfall during the last 24 hours.

We’re going to maintain mainly cloudy to overcast skies today with some off and on light to moderate showers in the area through the early afternoon hours.

A few embedded thunderstorms are still possible, but the severe threat is diminishing. Winds will also stay elevated around 15-25 mph.

With the extra cloud coverage and the cold air that continues to spill into the region, we’ll struggle to get out of the upper 50s to low 60s for much of the day. Definitely a sweater weather, or light jacket, kind of day today! There are Small Craft Advisories for the offshore and nearshore waters. Boaters and mariners should use caution,

By tonight, clouds will slowly begin to erode, and we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies as temperatures and winds come down. We’ll bottom out by tomorrow morning with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

High pressure will build into the area tomorrow and sunshine will return with highs in the low 70s. This will hold through Saturday, but a more southeasterly wind takes over on Sunday and that will help warm things up further. However, Sunday still looks like a beautiful day with highs in the low 80s with lots of sunshine.

Next week, the southeasterly winds pick up a little bit and that will increase humidity and temperatures even further with highs in the low to mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will also come back up in the mid-60s.

Today: Chilly, overcast and windy with off and on showers…High: 60…Wind: N 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clouds thinning out, chilly and drier…Low: 51…Wind: N 6-12 mph.

Friday: More sunshine, cool and lighter winds…High: 70…Wind: NE 6-12 mph.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine, cool and dry…High: 75…Wind: ENE 6-12 mph.

Sunday: Little bit more humid and warmer, but still nice…High: 80…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Monday: Mainly sunny, humid, warm and breezy…High: 82…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: More clouds, warmer and windy…High: 83…Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

Have a great day today and keep warm!