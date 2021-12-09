Chasing record high temperatures today and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ll begin to see our afternoon high temperatures skyrocket to above-normal levels this afternoon, despite more cloud coverage and higher wind values.

This will be in response to a strong cold front that is beginning to push into the Four Corners area today and is forecast to arrive in the Coastal Bend early Saturday afternoon with some cooler and drier weather.

In the meantime, we’ll be looking for temperatures to feel more summer-like compared to heading into mid-December. In fact, we’ll be challenging record-high levels today and tomorrow.

The record high temperature for today is 87 degrees set in 2004. We’ll go for an afternoon high of 85 today in Corpus Christi. For tomorrow, the record high is 89 set in 1993 and that’s what we are forecasting as well for our forecast high. So, if we achieve that, we’ll tie the record.

In addition to the heat, we’ll also have plenty of wind and humidity. Winds will be sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts of more than 35 mph possible, especially for the offshore water where Small Craft Advisories will be likely.

Then, the previously mentioned cold front will move into the region early Saturday morning with just a few stray to isolated showers and filter in that cooler and drier air. Winds will still be on the strong side, but out of the north, and highs will struggle to get out of the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Clouds will linger, as we won’t completely clear out, but it’ll be nice and pleasant through Sunday with chilly mornings and cool afternoons.

By early next week, the southeasterly wind kicks back up and the heat will return as if it never left. High temperatures will soar back into the 80s for many Coastal Benders along with the humidity.

Today: Partly to mainly cloudy with peeks of sunshine, windy, warm and humid…High: 85…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Breezy, muggy and mild with some clouds and a few sprinkles…Low: 69…Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy, very warm to hot with at or near record high levels; windy and humid…High: 89…Wind: S 15-30 mph and gusting.

Saturday: Cold front arrives early with a few isolated showers, much cooler and drier with strong northerly winds…High: 71…Wind: NNE 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Less wind, partly cloudy, dry and cool…High: 68…Wind: ENE 10-15 mph.

Monday: Humidity will return along with warmer temperatures…High: 79…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Very warm, windy and muggy…High: 80…Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

Have a great day!