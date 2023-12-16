Changes in our weekend weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A moderate cold front will push through the entire area overnight, sweeping the humidity away and bringing great weather with chilly nights but sunny pleasantly warm days. Next rain is late next week.

Tonight expect isolated showers then turning breezy and cooler with a low of 54 under gradually clearing skies.

Saturday expect it to be breezy in the morning with decreasing winds during the afternoon, sunny, a lot less humid and seasonal with a high of 71 and overall, a beautiful day. Saturday night will be clear, calm and cold with a low of 42.

Sunday will be spectacular with sunny skies again very light winds and a high of 73.

More of the same on Monday and Tuesday.

Enjoy your weekend.