Chance of isolated to scattered showers & storms today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’re starting out our Tuesday with another round of some light to moderate showers moving through the Coastal Bend.

There is a weak upper-level disturbance to our west that will send impulses of energy towards our area and result in some isolated to scattered showers and storms to be sent in our direction. Unfortunately, this is not a widespread rainfall event and not everyone will get some rain. In fact, rainfall amounts do not look all that impressive either with averages around a few tenths to a quarter inch for those who do see some thunderstorm activity.

The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for the northern parts of our viewing area to see some severe storms and those would be accompanied by some large hail, strong winds and brief heavy downpours. Also, cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado, but that threat is on the low end.

Despite all this, temperatures will still be on the warm to hot side with plenty of humidity and wind. We’ll top out in the low to middle 80s near the coast and lower to middle 90s inland. So, we’ll see scattered showers and storms for the first part of the day and then tapering out to isolated by the afternoon with some hints of sunshine.

We’ll see more in the way of some sunshine tomorrow and that will heat things up significantly over South Texas with highs pushing the lower 90s near the coast and low 100’s for our inland communities. In addition, it will still be windy, and a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for our inland counties from noon until 7PM

A weak front will move in late in the day and into early Thursday and that will usher in some much drier air and take temperatures back into the low 80s. Fire danger will still be elevated.

Moisture will then return to the area by Friday and we’ll see clouds return into the area with a few passing stray showers.

Overall, the chances of rain that we have are not the best, but it is better than nothing at all.

The Easter Holiday Weekend looks partly cloudy, very warm with highs near 90 and windy with sustained winds out of the southeast around 15-25 MPH.

Today: AM showers with scattered to isolated thunderstorms for the first part of the day, some will be severe…High: 84…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting with elevated fire danger.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, windy and muggy…Low: 71…Wind: SSEE 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: More sunshine, hotter staying windy with high fire danger…High: 93…Wind: SW/SE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Early AM weak front, drier and not as hot; still high fire danger…High: 84…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Mainly cloudy, a passing stray showers, warm and windy…High: 85…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Partly cloudy, very warm, humid and windy with elevated fire danger concerns.

Have a great day!