Brutal Heat and Humidity This Afternoon; Again Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Searing heat combined with abundant moisture to create a steamy environment with heat indices of 105 to 115 degrees this afternoon, and conditions will be largely the same for your Monday. Changes begin late Monday as a disturbance and associated cold front approach the region, beginning several days of high rain chances. Highs in the middle 90s Monday and Tuesday will edge down into the lower 90s by Wednesday and Thursday as widespread clouds and rain limit heating, but a drier environment by week's end will send the mercury back into the middle 90s. Best rain chances will be Tuesday through Thursday, with the disturbance moving away to bring fair skies Friday through the weekend. Low will remain in the middle to upper 70s. All remains quiet in the tropical Atlantic Basin.