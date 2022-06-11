Brutal heat and humidity combine with Saharan dust to create pulmonary risk this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper level high pressure is trapping Gulf moisture and creating a cauldron of heat and humidity over South Texas. Heat Advisories will remain in effect this afternoon and again Sunday. In addition, Saharan dust will arrive tonight and create hazy skies through the upcoming week. No significant rainfall is expected. The stubborn upper level ridge will linger over Northwest Texas through early in the week, then shift into the Mid-South later on to allow increasing Gulf moisture to return to the Coastal Bend. Still, a stable mid-level environment will allow only a few light showers Wednesday, with no meaningful accumulation expected. Temperatures will peak in the upper to middle 90s, then drop to the lower 90s the second half of the week, while overnight lows only dip into the upper 70s. A south southeasterly wind will gust over 30 mph most of the week.