Breezy with above normal temperatures through Monday ahead of weak cold front

Gusty southeasterly winds will keep us warmer than normal through Monday, then a cold front briefly cools the region Tuesday. A strong Thanksgiving Day cold front keeps us cool through Sunday.
Above normal precipitation for South Texas, 11/30-12/4
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Two cold fronts will visit the Coastal Bend during the next week, but no significant rainfall is expected until next Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Expect well above normal temperatures through Monday
  • An early Tuesday cold front briefly drops temperatures
  • A strong front Thanksgiving Day will keep things seasonably cool through Sunday
  • Rain chances return Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly clear, windy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds;
South 14 to 25 mph

Monday:
Sunny, breezy and quite warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
South 11 to 22 mph

Tuesday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
Northeast 10 to 20 mph

Boating and beach conditions will improve Monday, with 3-6 seas and slightly choppy bays.

