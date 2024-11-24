Breezy with above normal temperatures through Monday ahead of weak cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Two cold fronts will visit the Coastal Bend during the next week, but no significant rainfall is expected until next Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Expect well above normal temperatures through Monday

An early Tuesday cold front briefly drops temperatures

A strong front Thanksgiving Day will keep things seasonably cool through Sunday

Rain chances return Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear, windy and mild

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds;

South 14 to 25 mph

Monday:

Sunny, breezy and quite warm

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

South 11 to 22 mph

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

Northeast 10 to 20 mph

Boating and beach conditions will improve Monday, with 3-6 seas and slightly choppy bays.