Breezy with above normal temperatures through Monday ahead of weak cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Two cold fronts will visit the Coastal Bend during the next week, but no significant rainfall is expected until next Sunday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Expect well above normal temperatures through Monday
- An early Tuesday cold front briefly drops temperatures
- A strong front Thanksgiving Day will keep things seasonably cool through Sunday
- Rain chances return Sunday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear, windy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds;
South 14 to 25 mph
Monday:
Sunny, breezy and quite warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
South 11 to 22 mph
Tuesday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
Northeast 10 to 20 mph
Boating and beach conditions will improve Monday, with 3-6 seas and slightly choppy bays.