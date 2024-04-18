Breezy, warm and humid through Saturday, but thunderstorms may visit us Saturday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Showers and thunderstorms will sweep through the Coastal Bend Saturday night with a cold front, then stray to isolated storms dot the region next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Breezy and humid tonight and Friday through Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms expected main southern Coastal Bend Saturday night

Stray to isolated showers and storms will appear during the coming week

Milder and drier conditions Sunday and Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the lower 70s

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 22 mph

Friday:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

East southeast 13 to 25 mph

Saturday Night:

Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered thunderstorms

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

East southeast 13 to 25 mph, becoming Northwest after midnight

Showers and thunderstorms should not interfere with outdoor activities during the day Saturday, but could affect Saturday night plans.