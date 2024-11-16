Breezy today, then quite windy and warm with showers Sunday and Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Expect a breezy to windy and warm weekend, with isolated showers developing late Sunday. As a cold front moves into the region, those showers will accompany thunderstorms, mainly over the northernmost Coastal Bend. Cooler and much drier air follows the rest of the work week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Wind will gust near 24 miles an hour today and near 40 miles an hour Sunday

A Coastal Flood Advisory in effect through midnight tonight likely will be extended through Sunday, at least

Moderate rip current risk today may be elevated to a high risk Sunday and Monday

Showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday will bring less than a half inch of precipitation

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 24 mph

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and mild

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

South southeast 8 to 12 mph

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, warm and quite windy with isolated afternoon showers

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

South southeast 23 to 36 mph

Beware the beach, with moderate to high rip current risk, coastal flooding and increasing seas this weekend.