Breezy and warm this weekend with elevated fire danger but increasing humidity

Strong onshore flow will gust in excess of 30 mph at times, returning Gulf moisture to the Coastal Bend and lessening our fire danger. Very dry vegetation and strong winds will dictate caution.
A plethora of rain opportunities next week as a series of disturbances promise much needed precipitation in the watershed.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While drought conditions persist, Gulf moisture is returning on strong south southeasterly winds this weekend. A weak disturbance will glide through the region Monday night and deliver isolated showers. A much stronger system promises beneficial rain Thursday and Friday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Temperatures will remain well above normal in the week to come
  • Drought conditions persist (Severe to Exceptional)
  • We have a good chance of meaningful rainfall in the watershed Thursday and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Mostly sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 34 mph

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 32 mph

Sunday:
Mostly cloudy, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 29 mph

Expect mostly sunny and breezy beach and boating conditions this weekend, with air temperature in the lower to middle 70s and water in the middle 60s.

